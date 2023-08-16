Spire Wealth Management Purchases 648 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $7,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,066,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.60, for a total value of $880,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,512,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock worth $14,125,960 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE TMO opened at $534.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $534.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.26. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $609.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TMO. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $664.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $662.00 to $698.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $633.50.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

