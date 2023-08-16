Spire Wealth Management Purchases 65,696 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 129.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,696 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB stock opened at $49.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

