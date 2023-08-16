Spire Wealth Management Purchases 733 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE NSC opened at $208.85 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSC. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

