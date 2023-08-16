Spire Wealth Management Purchases 9,856 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,856 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $915,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $442,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 86,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIGI stock opened at $74.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.15. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $59.94 and a one year high of $77.06.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.