Spire Wealth Management Raises Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 168.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $52,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 59.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

IWP opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $75.88 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day moving average of $92.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.