Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $607,393,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 91,832.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,829 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 32.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,393,120 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $317,039,000 after acquiring an additional 340,917 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 44.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,073,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $258,885,000 after acquiring an additional 329,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at $177,373,852.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $223.14 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

