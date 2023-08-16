Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 206.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVOO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $73.93 and a 12 month high of $92.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

