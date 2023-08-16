Spire Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $387.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $368.47.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $780,651.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,086 shares in the company, valued at $805,759.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,478 shares of company stock valued at $9,175,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

