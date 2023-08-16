Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells $25,354.65 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 330,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

About Sprott Focus Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 14.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Focus Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

