Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells $25,354.65 in Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 330,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.03 on Wednesday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $8.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10.
Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%.
Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
