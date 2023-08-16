Steven I. Tressler Acquires 9,352 Shares of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB) Stock

LINKBANCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) Director Steven I. Tressler acquired 9,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,996.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 267,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,693.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

LINKBANCORP Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LNKB stock opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. LINKBANCORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $113.16 million and a PE ratio of 34.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51.

LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.98 million for the quarter. LINKBANCORP had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that LINKBANCORP, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

LINKBANCORP Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LINKBANCORP

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. LINKBANCORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of LINKBANCORP by 126.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LINKBANCORP by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 22,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LINKBANCORP during the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in LINKBANCORP in the third quarter valued at about $187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on LINKBANCORP from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, nonprofit, and business customers in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include demand, saving, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

