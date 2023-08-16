Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,843 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,329% compared to the average daily volume of 129 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Telesat from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Telesat alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Telesat

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Telesat Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Telesat by 16,038.8% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,211,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,113,000 after buying an additional 18,098,362 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Telesat by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,509,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,900,000 after buying an additional 270,583 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telesat by 677.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 175,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Telesat during the 4th quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 99,434 shares during the period.

Shares of Telesat stock opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 9.61 and a current ratio of 9.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.74. Telesat has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $17.65.

About Telesat

(Get Free Report)

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telesat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telesat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.