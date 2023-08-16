StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Azure Power Global Stock Performance

Azure Power Global stock opened at $1.69 on Monday. Azure Power Global has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $13.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.70.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,734 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited operates as an independent sustainable energy solutions provider and power producer in India. The company builds and operates grid-scale solar, wind, and hybrid projects; and supplies generated renewable power to government utilities, and independent industrial and commercial customers on long term fixed price contracts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.