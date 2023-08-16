StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $125.98 on Friday. Chase has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.73.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares in the company, valued at $21,828,623.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Chase by 46.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chase by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

