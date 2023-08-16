StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Chase Price Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $125.98 on Friday. Chase has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $135.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 0.73.
Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Chase
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCF. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Chase by 28.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 151.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Chase by 46.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chase by 57.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Chase by 66.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.
Chase Company Profile
Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.
