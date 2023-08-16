StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 2.1 %

LIQT stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.16. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $4.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

