StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MRIN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Marin Software by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 190,113 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 19,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

