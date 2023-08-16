StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
MRIN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%.
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
