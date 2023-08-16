StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN OGEN opened at $3.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. Oragenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

