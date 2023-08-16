StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Orion Energy Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

OESX opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 million. Orion Energy Systems had a negative return on equity of 37.25% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ellen B. Richstone bought 16,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $29,930.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 151,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,063.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219,240 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,163,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 306,222 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,741,692 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 86,800 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 130.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,945 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

