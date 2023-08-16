StockNews.com Lowers Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

LNG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $162.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.26. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $135.00 and a 52 week high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 4.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

