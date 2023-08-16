StockNews.com Lowers Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CQP. UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Cheniere Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CQP opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 174.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $351,318.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 51.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 320.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 13.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 46,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Further Reading

