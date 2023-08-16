StockNews.com Upgrades Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) to Hold

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.46.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.48 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.69. Principal Financial Group has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $96.17.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

