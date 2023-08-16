Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Stratasys stock opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.24 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. As a group, analysts expect that Stratasys will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,978,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,454 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,883,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,968 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,206,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,760,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Stratasys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,062,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

