Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) CFO Acquires $27,214.76 in Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Koempel bought 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $27,214.76. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,917.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $8.73 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.31. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.14 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently -107.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 6.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 322.2% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

SGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to retail, hotel, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries.

