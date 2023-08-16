Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

STRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

NASDAQ STRO opened at $4.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $258.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.87. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 69.71% and a negative net margin of 250.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STRO. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 281,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 30.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

