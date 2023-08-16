SVB Securities Raises Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target to $11.00

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) had its price target increased by SVB Securities from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNTA. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.
In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,643.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total transaction of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,927 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.
