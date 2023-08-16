Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,177 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $891,507,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Synopsys by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,773,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,699 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 113,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,450,000 after buying an additional 1,318,798 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,140,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $381,438,000 after buying an additional 397,194 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 90.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 733,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,353,000 after buying an additional 347,807 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,386,465.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 40,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.18, for a total value of $17,486,443.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,429,183.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $436.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $440.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.17. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on SNPS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Synopsys

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.