Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,914,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 41.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,616,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,406,000 after buying an additional 1,056,958 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 5,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $91.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $59.43 and a 12-month high of $110.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.82%. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.