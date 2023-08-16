Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 125.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 511.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Down 3.4 %

TGT stock opened at $125.08 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $124.96 and a twelve month high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s payout ratio is 73.59%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Target from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.32.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

