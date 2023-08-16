TD Securities Lowers IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target to C$5.50

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price cut by analysts at TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 82.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

IAMGOLD Stock Down 2.9 %

TSE IMG opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.42, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.78, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.31. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of C$1.27 and a 1 year high of C$4.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.64.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 2.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.0933093 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen acquired 10,000 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

