TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Up 1.7%

Shares of TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.81 and last traded at $6.67. 3,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 69,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $962.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.44 million. TDCX had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 19.34%. Equities analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TDCX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,881,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after purchasing an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TDCX by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TDCX by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TDCX by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 458,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of TDCX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

