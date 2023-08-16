Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETE – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TETE. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $993,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $1,115,000. 44.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition alerts:

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TETE opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.75. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $12.25.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.