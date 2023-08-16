Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 12,973 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 676% compared to the average daily volume of 1,671 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 804,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 482,897 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 28.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 301,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 66,467 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 426.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 131,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 106,136 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 49,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1,099.9% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 10,919 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.06.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise, and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

