Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Ralph Lauren Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the textile maker will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.76. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ralph Lauren’s current full-year earnings is $9.45 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ralph Lauren’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.58 EPS.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Ralph Lauren to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $119.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren has a 52-week low of $82.23 and a 52-week high of $135.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,927,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $559,026,000 after buying an additional 37,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,333,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,208,000 after buying an additional 13,004 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 27.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,210,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $395,889,000 after buying an additional 700,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,869,737 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $231,884,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,549,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $180,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 9,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,159,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,132,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

About Ralph Lauren

(Get Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

