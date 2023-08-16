Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TXT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

TXT stock opened at $76.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average is $69.22. Textron has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $80.10.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 1.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Textron by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Textron by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,748,161,000 after acquiring an additional 177,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Textron by 52.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

