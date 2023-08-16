The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (BKGFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 18th

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1332 per share on Monday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th.

The Berkeley Group Stock Down 3.4 %

The Berkeley Group stock opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. The Berkeley Group has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BKGFY shares. HSBC lowered The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Berkeley Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.08) to GBX 4,800 ($60.89) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,169.00.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.