The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Receives $45.71 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.71.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOS shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Mosaic from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mosaic

Mosaic Stock Down 3.4 %

Mosaic stock opened at $39.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $63.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.98.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.