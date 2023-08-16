The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of Sherwin-Williams worth $160,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $314,842,000,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $275.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $283.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $262.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

