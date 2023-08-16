The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives $41.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.64.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SMPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 235.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $29.21 and a 12-month high of $40.15.
Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $324.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Simply Good Foods
The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizzas, protein chips, and recipes, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.
