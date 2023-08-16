The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CEO Richard G. Kyle Sells 32,379 Shares of Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Timken Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Timken stock opened at $76.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The Timken Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.40.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Several research firms have commented on TKR. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Timken

Institutional Trading of Timken

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Timken during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 2,606.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.