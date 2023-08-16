The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

TJX opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $87.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.