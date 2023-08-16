Thomas A. Stith III Sells 225 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) Director Thomas A. Stith III sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.66, for a total transaction of $92,623.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,447.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ODFL stock opened at $409.64 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $240.00 and a 1 year high of $429.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $44.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $304.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,599,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,331,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth $302,241,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,823.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,000,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 948,609 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,956,000 after acquiring an additional 277,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

