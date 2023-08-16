Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Receives C$1.35 Average PT from Analysts

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.33.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.50 to C$1.35 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

TSE TWM opened at C$1.02 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$0.84 and a one year high of C$1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$433.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.31, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable space. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas and NGLs; and NGL extraction and marketing.

