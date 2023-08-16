Timothy S. Bender Sells 27,955 Shares of ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Stock

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy S. Bender sold 27,955 shares of ZeroFox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $33,266.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 634,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,182.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ZeroFox Price Performance

ZeroFox stock opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.52.

Get ZeroFox alerts:

ZeroFox (NASDAQ:ZFOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $45.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ZeroFox in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on ZeroFox from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZFOX

Institutional Trading of ZeroFox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZFOX. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,641,000. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ZeroFox during the first quarter worth about $2,009,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the first quarter worth about $1,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZeroFox in the third quarter valued at about $2,516,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in ZeroFox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

ZeroFox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of software-as-a-service-based external cybersecurity solutions that focuses on exposing, disrupting, and responding to threats outside the traditional corporate perimeter. The company offers ZeroFox Protection provides real-time asset and vulnerability awareness of external-facing internet accessible digital footprint and enables organizations to configure protective capabilities to continuously protect external assets; ZeroFox Intelligence provides threat intelligence solutions that enable customers to directly search across company's data lake of global threat indicators, tactics, adversary intelligence, exploits, and vulnerabilities; ZeroFox Disruption leverages company's platform to report, block, and take down an attack's core components across the internet; and ZeroFox Response enables organizations to provide the required 24×7 level of support necessary to quickly respond to cyber incidents including external attacks, data loss or exfiltration, ransomware, and potential breaches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZeroFox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZeroFox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.