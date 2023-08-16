TMC the metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TMC)

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 6,672 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,709 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of TMC the metals in a research report on Tuesday. ThinkEquity started coverage on TMC the metals in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other TMC the metals news, Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMC. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 442.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,420,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after buying an additional 4,420,000 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 7,391.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,198,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 1,182,600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of TMC the metals by 5,685.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 607,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 596,970 shares during the period. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 796,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 506,020 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in TMC the metals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 5,910,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMC stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. TMC the metals has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $406.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.47.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

