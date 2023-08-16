TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) CEO Robert M. Buck Sells 4,500 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total value of $1,357,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,278,940.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $301.80 on Wednesday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $307.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $266.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.17.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.75%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 17.89 EPS for the current year.

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in TopBuild by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in TopBuild by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

