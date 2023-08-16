Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 22,058 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 433.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,058 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,224,000 after purchasing an additional 366,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,675,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,764,000 after purchasing an additional 284,884 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,150,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,595,000 after purchasing an additional 296,736 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,741,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,120,000 after purchasing an additional 135,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,742,000 after acquiring an additional 618,978 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $47.84 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $87.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 25.54% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Comerica from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.49.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

