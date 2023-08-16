Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,064,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,639 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.65.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 310,223 shares of company stock worth $16,401,775 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

