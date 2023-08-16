Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,101 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $74.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.