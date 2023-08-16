Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.17 Million Stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 4,428.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,569 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,651 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. 28.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $26.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67 and its 200-day moving average is $30.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $60.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LSXMA

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,800,526.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,413 shares of company stock valued at $17,484,993 over the last 90 days.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.