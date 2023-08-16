Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,834 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after buying an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,020.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 175,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,406,000 after buying an additional 172,699 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,821,000 after buying an additional 99,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 872,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $200,999,000 after buying an additional 71,685 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

HII stock opened at $222.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.65. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $238.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.19, for a total value of $113,595.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

