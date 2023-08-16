Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 152.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.93.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of DFS stock opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

